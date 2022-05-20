A black bear that continues to make appearances in Dubuque could be here to stay, wildlife officials said.
In the meantime, they are urging residents to remove food sources to encourage the animal to move along.
The bear visited a backyard on Shiras Avenue earlier this month and also has been sighted on nearby Cobalt Court and in the parking lot at Sunnycrest Manor, according to Kaytlan Moeller, outreach coordinator with Dubuque County Conservation.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Curt Kemmerer said officials believe the bear is a male and that this might mark the third year it has been in the Dubuque area.
Last summer, a black bear was spotted in several Dubuque locations, including in the Mud Lake Road area and the parking lot of DuTrac Community Credit Union on Peru Road.
“We are thinking this is probably the same bear, and if that’s the case, it wouldn’t be out of line to call this a resident bear at this point,” Kemmerer said.
In response to the continued sightings, wildlife officials are asking area residents to put away food sources such as bird seed and barbeque drip pans and to keep pet food and garbage in places bears can’t access. This will encourage the bear to seek food in rural areas rather than developing the habit of sticking around residential areas for an easy meal.
“If we take away those things, it really increases the odds for this bear to not get himself in trouble with humans,” said Vince Evelsizer, a furbearer wildlife research biologist with the Iowa DNR.
Bears in Iowa
An Iowa DNR press release states that black bears are native to Iowa, but the animals were wiped out and the state has not had a resident bear population for more than 100 years.
Bears have become more frequent visitors to the state, however, with 46 confirmed black bears in Iowa since 2002 and two to five per year since 2014, the release states.
DNR officials said a small bear population could take up residence in the northeast, eastern and southern parts of Iowa in the next three to five years.
“It certainly appears that what was a very rare sighting is now becoming more common in certain localities of our state, and Dubuque County is one of them,” Kemmerer said. “To me, that signals that there may be somewhat of a comeback, on a pretty small scale.”
He said many other Midwestern states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, have learned to live with bears and that the animals should not be cause for alarm.
“If there’s a bear in the neighborhood and it’s shown no aggressive tendencies toward humans or pets, there’s no reason to expect there is going to be any kind of negative encounter … or to demonize or villainize a bear just for being a normal bear and doing what bears do,” he said.
Moeller said it is encouraging that black bears are returning to their native Iowa habitat, as the animals contribute to a robust food chain and can help disperse seeds and nutrients through the environment as they eat.
“We’re rebuilding habitat and connecting corridors around the county that’s providing enough habitat for them to come back here,” she said.
Official response
Black bears are not listed in Iowa Code as a wildlife species found in the state because when the laws were created in the late 1800s, bears already had been wiped out in the state. Thus, Iowa DNR cannot designate black bears as a protected species or manage the population through actions such as adding a limited hunting season if the population were to support it.
Evelsizer said DNR officials would like the bears to be added to Iowa Code. In the meantime, they follow a response protocol focused on educating residents and reducing the likelihood of bear-human conflicts.
“We would rather not have it come to where we have to euthanize the bear, … and moving the bear creates its own risks in that it can be viewed as moving the problem to someone else’s backyard,” he said. “You’re also letting the bear go into unfamiliar territory, so it may start trying to make its way back to the Dubuque territory anyway.
“We’re just asking folks to cooperate, and the best way they can actively help with the situation is to simply put away bear food sources for a while.”
Moeller said residents who want to encourage birds to visit their yards can use a water feature such as a pool or bubbler or install nesting boxes, rather than leaving out birdseed that also smells good to a bear.
Evelsizer said the bear is not likely to be active for more than one or two months.
“Last year, he became visible and somewhat daylight-active during the breeding season, which begins in late May and wraps up in early July,” he said. “He was more daylight-active in June and then from July on, he was largely undetected the rest of the year by humans, so we hope he does that again this year.”
The Iowa DNR release states that if residents encounter a bear, they should not run, but rather, raise their arms over their head, make noise and back away slowly. More information on how to minimize conflict with black bears can be found at bearwise.org.
