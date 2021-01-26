MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The City of Maquoketa seeks applicants for vacancies on eight municipal boards and commissions.
The vacancies are on: Airport Commission (one opening), Parks Board (one), Cable TV Commission (two), Tree Board (one), Property Maintenance (two), Planning & Zoning Board (two), Historic Preservation Commission (one) and the Building Code Board of Appeals (five).
Applications are available at Maquoketa City Hall, 201 E. Pleasant St.; or by visiting at maquoketaia.com. Applications are due by 11 a.m. Feb. 10.