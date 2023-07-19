Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Iowa Legal Aid will assist people in removing dismissals, acquittals and misdemeanor convictions from public access and address other employment barriers during a free clinic this week in Dubuque
The clinic will be held Thursday, July 20, at Iowa Workforce Development, 680 Main St., according to an online announcement.
A volunteer attorney will assist participants in completing and filing court forms needed to expunge a record.
Call 1-800-532-1275 to register for the clinic or visit Iowa Legal Aid between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 744 Main St., Suite 1.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.