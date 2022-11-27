In the early 1960s, as buildings and neighborhoods were crumbling in downtown Dubuque and as residents and businesses were fleeing west, well-meaning downtown businessmen and city leaders banded together to commission a plan where Federal Urban Renewal grants were used to demolish large swaths of downtown and start over.

By the end of the 1970s, over 16 square blocks of downtown were cleared resulting in the loss of over 130 buildings, most of them historically and architecturally significant.

Duane Hagerty is president and CEO of Heritage Works, a not-for-profit historic activation organization that unlocks Dubuque economic future by putting the past to work. Its efforts include financial tools for rehabs, workforce training and educational programs. Hagerty is a Bankston, Iowa, native with over 20 years of experience in the practice of law before moving to Dubuque to lead Heritage Works in 2015.

