Dubuque City Council members recently indicated their support for increased investment in advancing the city’s climate action plan.
In fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, city officials propose adding a climate action coordinator position to the Sustainable Dubuque office, along with providing additional funding for the implementation of the city’s Community Climate Action and Resiliency Plan.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen is recommending about $120,000 worth of improvement packages related to the climate action plan for the new fiscal year.
The projects include $25,000 for energy- efficiency audits and upgrades for low-income residents and $10,000 to continue the city’s Teen Resiliency Corps, a youth program that collects information on the energy efficiency of local neighborhoods, which previously was funded solely through grants. The new climate action coordinator position is anticipated to cost $84,133.
Sustainability Coordinator Gina Bell said the city must continue its work to reduce its impact on climate change.
“We are at a critical moment for the history of our planet,” she said. “Your continued leadership in this area is necessary and important.”
Bell said the addition of the coordinator position will allow her office to specifically tackle and complete projects in the Climate Action Plan. Many climate-related projects are planned for the next fiscal year, including an updated study to determine the city’s total greenhouse-gas emissions and a project to invest in solar panels for low-income homeowners.
City officials praised the proposals.
“The urgency with which we need to begin to move in a very complicated world that we currently live in, where there are a lot of other problems that we can be focusing on as well, (climate change) is an overarching one that we need to be recognizing,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh.
Council Member Susan Farber said she also is glad to see added investment in addressing climate change locally.
“In my family now, we have two electric vehicles, so we are really looking forward to more people doing and supporting the environment,” she said.
Council members will hear from the remaining city departments on their budget proposals throughout March. The city must finalize its budget for the next fiscal year by March 29.
Highlights from the budget hearing included:
City Attorney’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $505,952
- Expenditures projected: $1,020,713
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): -2.1%
- Tax support requested: $505,952
- Tax support current year: $513,194
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 5.62 full-time employees
- Recommended improvement packages: None
City Clerk’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $320,407
- Expenditures projected: $510,424
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 22.3%
- Tax support requested: $190,017
- Tax support current year: $134,097
- Employment change: Adding a full-time secretary, resulting in the equivalent of 4 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $64,185 for the hiring of a full-time secretary.
Public Information Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $840,430
- Expenditures projected: $1,050,094
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 4.6%
- Tax support requested: $209,664
- Tax support current year: $167,362
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 8.25 full-time employees
- Recommended improvement packages include: $10,518 to increase the Public Information Office’s printing budget to upgrade the City News utility bill insert newsletter from black and white to a full-color publication.
Human Resources Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $695,086
- Expenditures projected: $1,292,130
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 19.4%
- Tax support requested: $597,044
- Tax support current year: $496,086
- Employment change: A seasonal scanning intern position was eliminated and a secretary position was changed to reduce full-time hours, while two new positions, the HR benefits and payroll specialist and employee relations manager, were added, resulting in the equivalent of 7.63 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages include: $25,000 for the implementation of emotional-intelligence and brain-support activities; $16,000 for the training of human resources staff and pay for professional organization membership fees; and $109,445 to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday after it was made a federal holiday in 2021.
City Manager’s Office
- Revenue or resources projected: $857,141
- Expenditures projected: $1,736,535
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 11.6%
- Tax support requested: $879,394
- Tax support current year: $752,302
- Employment change: Data analyst and part-time secretary positions were moved from the City Manager’s Office to the Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, while a climate action coordinator position was added, resulting in the equivalent of 10.42 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $84,133 for the creation of the climate action coordinator position; $33,768 to pay for parking and transportation expenses for employees in City Hall, City Hall annex and the Ruby Sutton building; $25,000 to establish a pilot project to provide energy efficiency audits and an upgrade program for low-income residents; $10,000 for the funding of the Teen Resiliency Corps; and $77,999 to continue funding the grant analyst position added in September.
City Council
- Revenue or resources projected: $180
- Expenditures projected: $155,216
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 3.4%
- Tax support requested: $155,036
- Tax support current year: $148,920
- Employment change: None. The department has the equivalent of 3.5 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: None