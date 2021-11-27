Sorry, an error occurred.
POTOSI, Wis. — Wisconsin Badger Camp will host an annual fundraising event next month.
The organization’s 1966 event will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Holiday Gardens Event Center, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi.
Guest speaker will be Kathy Bresnahan, author of “The Miracle Season.”
The event also includes live and silent auctions, a dinner and live music.
Contact the camp at 608-348-9689 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Proceeds benefit the camp, which serves individuals with disabilities.
