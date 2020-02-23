Dubuque council OKs ballot language for Five Flags expansion
Dubuque voters will head to the polls this fall to decide the fate of the city’s aging civic center and whether to increase their taxes to reconstruct it.
Council members last week unanimously signed off on proposed ballot language for a Sept. 8 vote on a $74.3 million expansion of the more than 40-year-old Five Flags Center.
The arena would be demolished and then rebuilt, expanding across West Fifth Street to increase its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, according to consultants.
Overall, the average Dubuque homeowner would pay more than $2,200 in additional property taxes over 20 years if voters approve the renovation, according to city officials.
At least 60% of voters will need to back the measure for it to pass. If the project is approved, it is expected to take four years for a new Five Flags to open, likely in the fall of 2024.
Should the ballot measure fail, the city has budgeted $6 million in fiscal year 2024 to make necessary improvements to Five Flags.
3 charges filed in connection with 2018 fatal crash on bridge
Criminal charges were filed Friday in relation to a fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge in 2018.
Nathan L. Scott, 38, of Dubuque, is charged in Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Court with failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, a felony; driving while his license was revoked, a misdemeanor; and perjury, a felony.
Authorities previously said Scott was driving east on the bridge when his vehicle broke down at about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 28, 2018. Luke J. Billmeyer, 30, of Dubuque, was a passenger in the vehicle and was helping push the car from behind when it was rear-ended.
Billmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay said Friday that Scott knowingly left the scene of the crash before he was permitted to do so by police, did not have a valid driver’s license and lied under oath to a grand jury when he stated that he was not driving the vehicle when it broke down on the bridge.
Southwest Health announces plans for $8.5 million expansion
Southwest Health announced Wednesday plans to embark on an $8.5 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion this spring in Platteville, Wis.
The addition will provide more space for existing services that have outgrown their quarters in light of increased regional demand for primary care, pharmacy, rehabilitation, specialty care and orthopedics.
“These service lines have grown just beyond what we have expected, and we have run out of space,” said CEO Dan Rohrbach.
The addition will be situated on the south side of the hospital and clinic campus. Designs for the addition are currently being drafted, and Southwest Health anticipates a July groundbreaking. Construction is slated to conclude in June 2021.
Bipartisan bills protecting mobile home residents sidelined
Bipartisan bills designed to protect mobile home owners from unfair rental rate hikes and evictions died last week in the Iowa Legislature, despite in-person advocacy from local lawmakers and Dubuque-area residents.
Manufactured-home owners, including several residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque County, traveled to the state Capitol on Wednesday morning to promote multiple bills championed by area lawmakers.
The bills in question — House File 2351 and Senate File 2238, both of which were introduced with bipartisan support — would have brought protections for these residents, most of whom own the manufactured homes in which they live.
The residents argue that out-of-state corporations are buying up local parks, implementing rapid and significant lot rent increases and even evicting people.
Star country group making Dubuque stop on farewell tour
A chart-topping country trio’s farewell tour will stop in Dubuque this summer.
Rascal Flatts will perform on the Back Waters Stage behind Q Casino and Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 2. The facility shared details about the concert with the Telegraph Herald prior to it being publicly announced Monday morning.
“I think this is a show that will take our venue to the next level,” said Q General Manager Brian Rakestraw. “This is a group that has had multiple hits over more than 20 years. To have them stopping here in Dubuque on their farewell tour, it feels historic.”
The band has scored 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “My Wish,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Bless the Broken Road.”
Historic elevator in final days in Dubuque
For 98 years, the same two elevators have brought people up and down the 13-story structure at 895 Main St. in Dubuque.
Clients and employees who boarded always have been greeted by a manual operator, lending a personal touch and a sense of history to the experience.
The last of these two elevators will be decommissioned in a matter of days, marking the end of an era. A modern, automated elevator has been installed.
Sarah Jecklin, a trust administration officer for MidWestOne Bank, has worked at 895 Main St. for 20 years. She is among many employees who will miss the old-fashioned feel of the building’s elevators.
“It will be kind of sad to see it go,” she said. “It was always something interesting to tell to our clients, that we have something unique here that almost nobody else has.”