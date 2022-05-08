PEOSTA, Iowa — Video gaming not only introduced Wesley Miller to his friends at Northeast Iowa Community College, it has also has helped him hone valuable skills in mathematics, problem-solving and more.
"Gaming just brings a whole idea of community, team building and mental exercise," said Miller, the student chair of NICC's esports club. "When I started playing more highly advanced games, I started learning more skills like advanced mechanics that I was actually able to apply in real life."
Miller will soon be able to prove his gaming prowess competitively as NICC launches a competitive, intercollegiate esports program this fall at both its Peosta and Calmar campuses. Students will compete against more than 145 community colleges across the country through the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports conference.
NICC joins a growing number of colleges across the country who have recently invested in esports teams, whether on a varsity, intramural or club level.
"I think that most people would say 2021 to 2022 has been the first year of collegiate esports where there’s been a lot of programs recruiting with scholarships and we’re seeing a lot of new programs starting," said Henry Johnston, director of esports at Clarke University.
Miller first launched a gaming club at NICC in late 2019, when he completed a welding course at the college, but the group gained limited traction at that time. He then pursued welding jobs for a time before re-enrolling at NICC this semester to study computer analytics and tech support.
“I found some of my friends still here and figured out that our gaming club was no longer a thing, so I took it as a personal mission to revitalize it," he said.
Thanks to a focus on campus outreach, the club quickly grew in popularity. Soon, Miller was working with NICC officials, including Director of Student Life Kara Popp, to investigate the possibility of launching a competitive team.
"The more we talked to students, and the more research we did, we really felt like this would be a great next step to offering students another avenue outside the classroom to get engaged, build community and have some fun at the same time," Popp said.
When the competitive esports team launches this fall, it will be NICC's second athletic program, joining sports shooting.
Popp said the Calmar and Peosta campuses each will have a designated practice and competition space for the esports team, with a coach hired for each campus. NICC officials have purchased 12 gaming computers and a coach's station at each location, along with the necessary gaming hardware.
Both a fall and spring season will be offered, and scholarships will be available for students on the esports teams.
The specific games in which NICC students will compete will be dictated by student interest, but could include League of Legends, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros, Valorant, Hearthstone, Madden and Call of Duty, among others.
Clarke is the only other tri-state area higher education institution to offer esports on a varsity level, with students competing in the National Association of Collegiate Esports.
Johnston, who assumed his position in summer 2021, said Clarke's esports program began with an "exploratory phase" in 2018 and hit a few speed bumps during the pandemic, but the team's roster now includes about 40 students between the fall and spring seasons. Many members of the esports team also play another varsity sport at Clarke, such as football.
Johnston said involvement in esports can not only help cut the cost of college through scholarships, it can also help prepare students for careers in fields from video game design and production to esports management and broadcasting.
Plus, it can help students find their niche.
"The esports community fills in a gap that hasn't been able to be successfully reached before, and it’s an incredibly passionate community. You can find people that aren’t social butterflies or super athletic, but they find solace in people who are just like them," Johnston said. "They love gaming and having fun and playing competitively. You can compete and represent your university in unique ways, and I think that's super valuable."