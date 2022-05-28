Recently filed campaign finance reports show fundraising in the Dubuque County attorney race far outpacing usual levels for county-level contests.
That includes the Democratic challenger raising about five times as much as the incumbent county attorney.
Campaigns for state and county races recently had to file state campaign finance reports covering the period from Jan. 1 to May 14. The Democratic and Republican primary elections will be held on June 7.
The majority of money reported among Dubuque County candidates was raised by the four men vying for the county attorney position.
Defense attorney Sam Wooden, running as a Democrat, received $23,055 in the period — including a total of $5,000 from his wife and himself — spent $9,094 and ended with $13,960 cash on hand.
Listed donors to Wooden’s campaign in the period include former longtime Democratic Dubuque County Attorney Ralph Potter, retired Assistant County Attorney Chris Corken and Democrat Denise Dolan, the county’s longtime auditor who retired then was appointed to serve as county treasurer earlier this year.
“Our goal was to raise $15,000,” Wooden said. “Obviously, we surpassed that, for which I’m grateful.”
His opponent in the primary, County Attorney C.J. May III, received $4,550, spent $56 and ended with $4,965 cash on hand. He also made in-kind contributions to his campaign totaling about $1,450 in the period.
“These are folks who are interested in Dubuque County’s success and outcomes,” May said of his donors. “I am grateful for the support I have had from real stakeholders throughout Dubuque County.”
Donors to May’s campaign in the period include Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Executive Director Rick Dickinson.
Ousted Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, running independent of any political party, received $16,145 in the period. He spent $6,550 and ended with $10,595 cash on hand. He also made in-kind contributions to his campaign totaling about $1,500. As an independent, he will not be on ballots until this fall’s election.
“(The race) has been somewhat tumultuous in the last couple of months, so I’m very grateful for the help I’ve gotten,” he said. “There’s some benefit for me to not having a contested primary, but there is still a long road to November.”
Donors to his campaign in the period include former Democratic Dubuque County Sheriff Don Vrotsos and former Assistant County Attorney Brigit Barnes.
Attorney Scott Nelson, running as a Republican, received $7,548 — including $500 from himself — spent $2,227 and ended with $5,321 cash on hand. He is uncontested in the Republican primary.
His donors for the period included Republican Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker and Dan Zumbach and Rep. Steve Bradley, as well as Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker, who is running for the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
Nelson did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
During a candidate forum earlier this week, May criticized his opponents for the amount of financial support they were receiving from outside of the county. Kirkendall, Nelson and Wooden all have defended those funds.
Donations from out-of-county donors made up 23% of May’s fundraising total for the period, very similar to Nelson’s 24%. Such donations accounted for 40% of Kirkendall’s total and 58% of Wooden’s tally.
Wooden said the out-of-county support is tied to him having attended law school in Kentucky, having practiced law in Nashville, Tenn., prior to coming to Dubuque and having attended other national trainings elsewhere.
“They came through big time,” he said of friends in those areas. “I anticipated that the local Democratic donors would be hesitant to throw a bunch of money into a primary against an incumbent.”
In regard to the amount of money coming into this race, Kirkendall said it likely could be needed due to inflation.
“It’s a county race — it’s not state or national where you have to rely on digital ads and all that,” he said. “But even postage has gone up. Everything is more expensive.”
Supervisors
Significantly less money has been raised so far by the four candidates vying for two seats on the county Board of Supervisors. They are the only candidates for their respective parties listed on the June 7 primary ballots and, thus, all are likely to advance to this fall’s general election.
Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker, running as a Republican, received $1,950, took out a loan for $3,000, spent $3,371 and ended with $1,579 cash on hand.
Trucking business owner Doran Bush, running as a Republican, did not file a campaign finance report with the state. Candidates are required to file with the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board only if they raise or spend more than $1,000 in a calendar year for the candidate’s election.
Democratic Supervisor Ann McDonough received $900 in the period, spent $261 and ended with $1,082 cash on hand, as she had money on hand entering the time period.
Democratic Supervisor Jay Wickham received no contributions, spent nothing and ended with $53.
Treasurer
Republican County Treasurer candidate Michael Clasen received $1,630, spent $266 and ended with $1,571 cash on hand.
Democrat Laura McCarthy-Kohn received $1,267, spent $983 and ended with $284, while her primary opponent, Democrat Angela Steffens, received $195, spent $19 and ended with $176 cash on hand.
Recorder
Democratic County Recorder John Murphy, currently running unopposed, reported no contributions or expenses and ended the period with $881 on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.