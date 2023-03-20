Iowa House Republicans recently passed a bill that would ban the state from contracting or banking with companies that consider environmental, social and governance impacts when investing.
In the past decade-plus, many of the world’s largest companies and investment firms increasingly have chosen not to invest money in sectors with which their clients are not comfortable. These sectors include those whose impacts to the environment or society are considered controversial, such as fossil fuels, industries such as mining or logging, large-scale agriculture, firearms or pharmaceuticals.
This practice has proven to be popular enough with clients that more major firms have adopted it over the years, and an entire industry has been created for scoring companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) pursuits.
Opponents, however, have decried ESG investing as “woke capitalism,” contending that firms’ focus should be on maximizing financial returns and that considering ESG impacts ends up putting a priority on political issues.
If the bill being considered in Iowa becomes law, the state would become the sixth in the nation and the second in the Midwest to ban state funds from being managed by companies that factor in ESG considerations.
The bill could impact the state’s management of retirement savings for thousands of public employees.
The House bill had no fiscal note at the time it was being considered, so its possible financial impact is unclear.
The bill passed, 63-34, along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, managed the bill on the House floor. After the vote, she pushed back on statements by Democrats that the bill was antithetical to capitalism because it would interfere with private business’ practices.
“In Iowa, they’ll know that they can’t use ESG and so they won’t. They will solely go for fiduciary outcome,” she said. “In Europe (for example), (people) want them to use ESG. That doesn’t affect Iowa’s public money, so we don’t care what they do within their own company. ... We’re not telling them they can’t do it anywhere else. We’re just saying in Iowa, with our funds, we don’t want that process used.”
Iowa’s consideration of the matter comes as Congress also recently passed a bill to overturn a U.S. Department of Labor rule allowing pension fund managers to consider ESG impacts when investing, with Republicans supporting the measure along with a few Democratic lawmakers. President Joe Biden has said he plans to veto the bill, the first time he will have used that power since taking office.
Blocking ESG practices also has been a focus of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Earlier this year, she issued a proposal to block its use in investing state money, which led to the bill that was passed by the House.
“Public officials are responsible for investing billions of dollars in retirement funds, pension funds, and other investment vehicles,” read her accompanying statement. “Those hard-earned dollars must not be sacrificed to advance progressive social causes like green energy or gun control at all costs ... With the increased prevalence of ESG practices among investment firms, more must be done to protect Iowa’s investments.”
Reynolds recently joined an “alliance” of 18 Republican-led state governors promising to block ESG consideration in their states.
The bill passed by the Iowa House would ban state funds from being used to “further environmental, social, governance, political or ideological interests” and would keep state funds from investors who boycott fossil fuels, timber, mining, production agriculture, firearms, firearm parts, firearm accessories or ammunition companies.
“I didn’t like (including) the list originally,” Lundgren said. “But then I found pages of companies under those categories ... that were actually being boycotted.”
One reason considering ESG scores has become popular with major investment firms, though, is that it has benefited their clients financially. Bloomberg Professional Services, for instance, created a wing of its global company to advise investors and score companies’ ESG practices.
“ESG is an essential decision-making tool for many companies,” reads Bloomberg’s website for its service.
In that vein, Iowa Rep. Amy Nielson, D-North Liberty, proposed an amendment to remove the list of industries and references to ESG and just said government funds must be invested wherever was best for returns on the investment.
“I don’t want anything else considered, period,” she said on the floor.
The amendment failed along party lines.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said the bill was just a political maneuver with potential for real world negative impacts.
“That touches on (Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System), people’s retirement,” she said. “That’s not a place we want to go lightly. We need to think more about how this impacts people.”
The bill now heads to the Iowa Senate for consideration.
