Iowa House Republicans recently passed a bill that would ban the state from contracting or banking with companies that consider environmental, social and governance impacts when investing.

In the past decade-plus, many of the world’s largest companies and investment firms increasingly have chosen not to invest money in sectors with which their clients are not comfortable. These sectors include those whose impacts to the environment or society are considered controversial, such as fossil fuels, industries such as mining or logging, large-scale agriculture, firearms or pharmaceuticals.

