Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday-Friday: No school.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday-Friday: No school.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday-Friday: No school.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or chicken nuggets with roll, green beans and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or sloppy joe sandwich, peas and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich or mini corn dogs, potato wedges and pears.
Thursday: Walking taco or sausage pizza, corn and pineapple.
Friday: No school.
Wahlert High School
Monday-Friday: No school.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken & gravy over buttered noodles with garlic toast, sweet peas and pears.
Tuesday: Country-fried steak & gravy with dinner roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Barbecue pulled pork, mixed vegetables & cheese and orange.
Thursday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and cinnamon apples.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, baby carrots and pineapple.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, coleslaw and hot spiced apples.
Tuesday: Beef cabbage casserole, corn casserole and lime gelatin.
Wednesday: Creole beef, whipped potatoes and pineapple.
Thursday: Sweet & sour chicken over rice, beets and fresh fruit.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas & carrots and hot sliced peaches.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, creamed peas and scalloped pineapple.
Tuesday: Corned beef & cabbage, boiled potatoes and pears.
Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, squash and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Liver & onions, green beans and peaches.
Friday: Tilapia, macaroni & cheese and cinnamon applesauce.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Corned beef & cabbage, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Stir fry, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Friday: Salmon, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Corned beef & cabbage, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Macaroni & cheese casserole, green beans and peaches.
Thursday: Maple-glazed ham, spinach and fresh fruit.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and peaches.