Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday-Friday: No school.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday-Friday: No school.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday-Friday: No school.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or chicken nuggets with roll, green beans and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or sloppy joe sandwich, peas and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich or mini corn dogs, potato wedges and pears.

Thursday: Walking taco or sausage pizza, corn and pineapple.

Friday: No school.

Wahlert High School

Monday-Friday: No school.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken & gravy over buttered noodles with garlic toast, sweet peas and pears.

Tuesday: Country-fried steak & gravy with dinner roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Barbecue pulled pork, mixed vegetables & cheese and orange.

Thursday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, baby carrots and pineapple.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, coleslaw and hot spiced apples.

Tuesday: Beef cabbage casserole, corn casserole and lime gelatin.

Wednesday: Creole beef, whipped potatoes and pineapple.

Thursday: Sweet & sour chicken over rice, beets and fresh fruit.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas & carrots and hot sliced peaches.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, creamed peas and scalloped pineapple.

Tuesday: Corned beef & cabbage, boiled potatoes and pears.

Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, squash and fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Liver & onions, green beans and peaches.

Friday: Tilapia, macaroni & cheese and cinnamon applesauce.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Corned beef & cabbage, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Stir fry, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.

Friday: Salmon, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Corned beef & cabbage, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Macaroni & cheese casserole, green beans and peaches.

Thursday: Maple-glazed ham, spinach and fresh fruit.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and peaches.