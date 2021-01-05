LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County Historical Society recently received a $17,933 grant from Lancaster Community Fund.
It will enable the nonprofit organization to preserve about 37,000 historic objects, photographs, manuscripts, ledgers, books and other ephemera in its collection, according to a press release.
The society has enlisted the help of a history graduate student and four volunteers, who will enter catalogue artifacts in an electronic database and post finding aids online.
The society has collected artifacts and materials since 1935, the release stated. The project is expected to be completed by August.