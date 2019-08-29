A Dubuque man faces charges after sending an obscene photo of himself to a girl who was younger than 17, authorities said.
Nicholas A. Mayers, 26, of 1913 Jackson St., No. 6, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor.
According to court documents, Mayers sent the girl an obscene photograph via a social media messaging service. He then attempted to obtain a picture of the girl. The Telegraph Herald does not identify the victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The girl’s mother reported the incident to police May 21. Authorities said they obtained the messenger conversations by a search warrant.