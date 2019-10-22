A Sageville, Iowa, man accused of trying to sexually assault a pre-teen girl faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a criminal charge.
Patrick D. Henry, 19, this week pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to an amended charge of lascivious acts with a minor, a felony.
Henry was arrested in May at the Dubuque County Jail on a warrant charging assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He also was charged with third-degree sexual abuse.
The latter was dropped as part of a plea agreement and the former amended to lascivious acts with a minor.
According to court documents, police on May 20 received a report of sexual abuse that occurred at a Dubuque home.
An officer spoke with a girl younger than 13 who said Henry pushed her down and had inappropriate contact with her. The girl yelled for him to stop and he did, authorities said.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Prosecutors recommend Henry be sentenced to five years prison and 10 years of supervised release. They also recommend that he be required to register as a sex offender.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.