STITZER, Wis. — Authorities said at least two people were injured in a rollover crash Thursday in Grant County.
Nicholas Venden, 19, of Dodgeville, and one of his passengers suffered minor injuries, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. It states that a passenger later was taken by private vehicle to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for “further evaluation,” but it is unclear if that was the same passenger or a second one.
The names of the passengers in the wreck were not released.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Liberty Ridge Road south of Hill Road, south of Stitzer. The release states that Venden was southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve because he was going too fast and his vehicle left the roadway. It entered a ditch, overturned twice and struck a fence before coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
Venden was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.