A jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding a Dubuque man guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, was convicted in the death of Berniece Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.
Williamson was found dead on July 15, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive. Authorities had indicated that Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive, having been at her residence July 14, 2021.
A neighbor found Williamson dead in her residence July 15, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” documents state. A deputy state medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Williamson testified earlier in the trial that she died of blunt-force injuries to the head.
Fishler sat impassively as Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley read the unanimous verdict shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Jurors had received the case around 2 p.m., then were scheduled to eat lunch before beginning deliberations.
After discharging the jury, Ackley told prosecutors and the defense attorneys that she would set hearings for pre-sentencing motions and sentencing at a later date. A conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without parole in Iowa.
Prosecutors had asked jurors to consider circumstantial evidence in a case in which there were no eyewitnesses and a lack of genetic evidence linking the suspect to the crime.
“We would like to thank the jury for all of their hard work, and (the verdict) was a good chance for the family to get some closure,” Dubuque County District Attorney C.J. May III said after the verdict was announced.
May prosecuted the case with Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand.
Williamson’s family members spoke among themselves after the verdict was announced. They declined to offer comment.
Steven Drahozal, one of Fishler’s defense attorneys, also declined to comment on the verdict or the case.
The verdict capped a day featuring a lengthy court proceeding in the trial, in which opening statements began Aug. 10. Tuesday’s session began at 9 a.m. and concluded around 2 p.m. with one brief break around 10:30 a.m.
“Accept the evidence you find more believable,” Hammerand said to the jury during his closing statements.
Fishler’s defense attorneys had pointed to areas of the prosecution’s case that could cast reasonable doubts on the events surrounding Williamson’s death during their closing statements Tuesday.
Drahozal said to the jury that the state’s case consists of a chain of facts with missing links that are crucial in answering questions about Williamson’s death.
“The state wants to see something, so they see something that isn’t there,” Drahozal said of prosecutors’ case.
Prosecutors said mounting circumstantial evidence pointed to Fishler as the most likely perpetrator of Williamson’s death, providing a motive and means to commit the crime.
“The law makes no distinction between direct or circumstantial evidence,” Hammerand said.
Hammerand told the jury that a chain of facts in this case indicates Fishler needed money and that he was the last person known to have seen Williamson alive.
Hammerand said testimony shows that Fishler asked a friend to lend him $10 on July 13 and had run out of available minutes on his cellphone. On July 14, he had paid his back rent with cash and visited at least one casino.
“The defendant attacked Berniece Williamson and ended up killing her, and he took her jewelry and money,” Hammerand said.
Hammerand said the chain of facts includes a July 14 stop at Key City Recycling, where Fishler left the pair of shoes he wore to Williamson’s house. The chain includes a metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage that had trace amounts of her blood on it and an orange cap found in Fishler’s vehicle that tested positive for blood in one spot.
“With the chain of facts, you have to put all of the pieces together,” Hammerand said.
During the closing statement by the defense, Drahozal called the case against Fishler “a charge of convenience.”
“At first glance, without knowing the facts, it appears to make sense,” Drahozal said.
He told the jury that too many unanswered questions between the facts weaken the chain and cast reasonable doubt on Fishler’s guilt.
“What the state thinks they have is not what the evidence shows,” Drahozal said.
He pointed to autopsy photos of Williamson’s face in which abrasions appear to indicate a tightly-woven matted pattern, associated with the underside of a roll of carpet, though crime-scene photos appear to show that the front side of a roll of carpet was on Williamson’s face when she was injured and killed.
That was one way in which Drahozal said there could be reasonable doubt among multiple elements of the state’s evidence against Fishler.
“The state is telling you one thing, but the evidence is showing another thing,” Drahozal said.
The nature of Williamson’s injuries was at the heart of the testimony of the only witness called to the stand Tuesday before the defense rested its case.
Dr. Brad Randall, a forensic pathologist from South Dakota, testified that the patterns of Williamson’s injuries indicated that the instrument used to strike her was smaller in diameter than the metal pipe investigators found in the garage of the woman’s home.
“It had to be as thin as a quarter-inch in diameter,” Randall said.
During testimony earlier in the trial, the jury learned that one of Williamson’s relatives worked at Allied Pawn, the pawn shop where Fishler sold jewelry July 15, and that Fishler knew of the employee’s connection to the woman.
During his closing statement, Drahozal asked the jury to question why Fishler would pawn jewelry that the state contends belonged to Williamson at a shop where an employee could have identified it.
“The state wants you to believe that Mr. Fishler is both a criminal mastermind and a complete moron at the same time,” Drahozal said. “Use common sense when you go back to the jury room. There is reasonable doubt.”
The jurors found no reasonable doubt when delivering the guilty verdict. Members of the jury answered “yes” unanimously when Ackley polled them as to their individual verdicts.