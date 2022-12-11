City Council shows support for smaller Five Flags plan
Dubuque City Council members will vote Dec. 19 on whether to commit funding to a new proposal from city staff to make smaller renovations to Five Flags Center, rather than pursuing a bigger project to build a new, larger facility.
The new proposal suggests investing $25.8 million over a 15-year period to make repairs and renovations without expanding its current footprint.
The city would use $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already committed to Five Flags Center, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity that originally had been committed to building a new parking ramp downtown as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF. Council members recently agreed to delay the parking ramp project for the foreseeable future, freeing up the funding.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware listed renovations that city staff believe should be included in the renovation, including expanding bathrooms, replacing the roof, upgrading the arena’s lighting and enhancing overall seating and accessibility.
Democrats’ plan to punt Iowa caucuses could have big impact
The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making panel has voted to remove Iowa as the leadoff state, potentially ending its 50-year run as the first-in-the-nation proving ground for the party’s candidates.
The arguments among Democrats for removing Iowa and replacing it with South Carolina starting in 2024 included a push by some of the party’s top leaders to start choosing a president in states that are less White, especially given the importance of Black voters as Democrats’ most loyal electoral base. It also comes after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of Iowa’s 2020 Democratic caucuses.
Iowa has a law that requires party caucuses to be held by the last week in February and to be the first caucuses nationally.
The changes must be approved by the full DNC in a vote likely early next year.
The Republican National Committee intends to keep the Iowa caucuses first on its schedule.
More Dubuque wells contain ‘forever chemicals,’ though water still safe to drink
City of Dubuque officials said additional drinking water wells have tested positive for potentially harmful “forever chemicals.”
Detectable levels of PFAS were found in all five of the city’s shallow wells, but were not detected in any of the city’s four deep wells.
The city has contracted with Strand Associates to explore treatment options at Dubuque’s water treatment plant that would reduce the levels of detectable PFAS in the drinking water. City officials also are considering drilling additional deep wells.
PFAS are a group of thousands of manmade chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s because of their useful properties, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. PFAS sometimes can be found in common products such as food packaging, including fast food containers and wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes and candy wrappers.
The EPA says exposure to high levels of certain PFAS might lead to adverse health outcomes, but research is ongoing regarding the potential health impacts of different levels of exposure to PFAS.
City officials emphasized that the water continues to meet all federal and state standards for drinking-water safety.
New airline offering flights between Dubuque, Orlando reports strong start to ticket sales
From Nov. 9 to 29, Avelo Airlines sold 2,892 out of 12,096 available airline tickets for the first four months of its new flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport, beginning next month.
The commercial air carrier will offer flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on Jan. 11, marking the return of commercial air service to the airport since the departure of American Airlines in September, which provided flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
The first flight will depart from Dubuque at 4 p.m. and arrive in Orlando by 7:45 p.m., while the flight from Orlando will depart at noon and arrive in Dubuque by 2 p.m. Subsequent flights from Dubuque to Orlando will depart at 5:50 p.m., while flights from Orlando to Dubuque will depart at 3:05 p.m.
While the company initially only committed to providing air service to and from Orlando, Avelo Chief Financial Officer Hunter Keay previously stated that it could expand to additional locations in Florida or elsewhere in the future if demand is strong enough.
Holiday drives help provide support to families in need
Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters said 34 families will receive donations from Giving Tree donors this year — a 26% increase from 2021.
While some families are living at the shelter, others are families in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties who just need extra help this holiday season.
The program is one of several across the tri-state area dedicated to supporting families in need during the holidays amidst rising inflationary pressures.
In Guttenberg, Iowa, Police Chief Derek Chambers said the department is working to collect and prepare donations for the two local families selected for its Adopt-a-Family program.
While the program has grown thanks to an increase in donations, the recent effects of inflation mean dollars don’t stretch as far as they used to for things such as gas cards the department will purchase for participating families or other community members in need.
Resources Unite President and CEO Josh Jasper said that resonates with efforts around the Dubuque nonprofit’s Christmas program, which will serve at least 950 local kids.
“What we have seen in the past year is that people are making different choices,” he said. “The demographic that we serve, it’s often the unemployed or underemployed, but now it’s also middle-class people making different decisions, saying ‘I will get help from the food pantry today, so I can get gas tomorrow.’”
Around 57% of holiday shoppers are concerned that higher prices will make gift buying more difficult this year, according to data from Beyond Finance.
Dubuque Toys for Tots coordinator Bryce Parks said the local effort is set to help around 5,000 kids this year, in line with numbers from last year.
Survey: Students’ mental health concerns persist
A new survey from the biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was released this week by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, indicates that about half of southwest Wisconsin high schoolers are struggling with mental health concerns.
Data showed that 52% of surveyed high school students in Grant County reported struggling with anxiety, depression or self-harm in the year preceding the survey, which was administered on a voluntary basis in late 2021. That percentage was 45% in Lafayette County, 53% in Iowa County and 56% in Crawford County.
Those figures are in line with preliminary statewide trends, which saw across-the-board increases in mental health concerns since 2019. The percentages typically were higher for girls and LGBTQ+ students.
In response to those concerns, school districts are implementing options to improve students’ health and well-being.
Countywide data was available for high schools, while statewide statistics will be released early next year.
