City Council shows support for smaller Five Flags plan

Dubuque City Council members will vote Dec. 19 on whether to commit funding to a new proposal from city staff to make smaller renovations to Five Flags Center, rather than pursuing a bigger project to build a new, larger facility.

Telegraph Herald

