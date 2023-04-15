MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Delaware County man has been sentenced to one year of probation for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. 

Jacobi J. Ballard, 30, of Manchester, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault causing bodily injury. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. 

