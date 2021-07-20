BLOOMINGTON, Wis. – A fair featuring 4-H and FFA exhibits is returning this weekend to southwest Wisconsin after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Blake’s Prairie Junior Fair will be held Friday through Sunday, July 23-25, in Bloomington, according to a press release.
The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to its traditional 4-H and FFA exhibits, this year’s fair includes a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with fireworks to follow; a horse pull at 5 p.m. and live music at 10 p.m. Saturday; and a chicken barbeque from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a kid’s pedal tractor pull at 2 p.m., and a local truck and tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
An all-fair admission button sells for $15 before the fair and $18 Friday and Saturday. Daily admission without a button is $10.
Visit blakesprairiefair.org for more information.