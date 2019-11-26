BELLEVUE, Iowa — Anticipating increased foot traffic, small-business owners across the tri-state area expect to keep their doors open a little longer this weekend in hopes of driving up holiday sales.
Industry analysts predict that holiday retail sales all around will grow by as much as 4.2% to $730 billion, but whether that trend extends to small-town Main Street is uncertain.
Sheila Hargrave, owner of The BookWorm Bookstore & More in Bellevue, will extend her hours as she prepares for Small Business Saturday — a shopping holiday developed by American Express as a counterweight to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
“It’s definitely a big weekend. Usually starting Friday until Christmas, we’ll be pretty darn busy,” she said.
Small businesses reaped nearly
$18 billion from Small Business Saturday shoppers in 2018, according to a survey produced by American Express and National Federation of Independent Business.
Several business owners hope the shopping holiday and promotions will make up for lost Black Friday sales.
“What used to be a strong sales day has been deteriorating,” said Marilyn Hill, owner of Marilyn’s women’s clothing store in Darlington, Wis. “Businesses really appreciate local support.”
While she sees an influx of new customers visiting Darlington for the holidays, Hill struggles to compete with the Black Friday rush in larger metros.
She advertised on social media about customer appreciation days on Friday and Saturday, during which she will offer discounts storewide.
Marilyn’s also is one of 17 Darlington entities that are participating in a “find the elf” challenge, in which patrons or customers who locate a hidden elf doll at any of the establishments will be entered into a prize drawing.
Although Pat Schaible, owner of Shop On the Hill Antiques in Elizabeth, Ill., does not compete with big-box retailers, she still hopes for a strong holiday shopping season after October weather dampened what would normally be her strongest sales month.
Celebratory holiday events also are timed with the shopping weekend.
In Shullsburg, Wis., an annual Christmas parade and tree lighting will occur Saturday. Business owners have been encouraged to keep their doors open a little later.
“Overall, we’re happy with our attendance and how busy we are during the period, but we know we have lost a lot of market share over the years to larger population centers and to the internet,” said Cory Ritterbusch, executive director of Advance Shullsburg. “We see that as a more yearlong challenge, not just one focused on the holiday season … which is why small towns like us tend to be very event-based and experience-based.”
Multiple chambers of commerce and Main Street organizations also have spearheaded “shop small” holiday campaigns.
“We are nationally calling attention to our small businesses and the benefits that they bring,” said Bob Jones, Cuba City economic development director. “They are hiring local. They are spending local.”
Industry experts estimate that about two-thirds of every dollar spent at small businesses remains within the community.
And it might be that Small Business Saturday generates consumer momentum, according to NFIB.
About 96% of customers who shopped on that retail holiday reported that doing so made them want to shop at small shops year-round.
Hargrave sees a similar trend. Her year-over-year sales are currently up.
“We definitely have a devout following that wants to shop small and they want to shop local,” she said. “That’s really so important.”