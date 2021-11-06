BENTON, Wis. — On the night of Dec. 6, 1941, Harold Carney went to sleep aboard the USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.
The next morning, Carney became one of the 2,403 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack that would lead the U.S. to enter World War II. The Navy machinist's mate first class was 23.
His remains were assumed to be among the unidentified remains eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Now, 80 years later, Harold Carney's remains have returned home. Today, his living nieces and nephews gathered at St. Patrick's Church Cemetery in Benton to lay Carney to rest alongside his parents and brother John Carney.
In addition to representation from local veterans groups, more 100 members of the public came out to honor Carney, as well.
"We're thrilled — overjoyed about bringing him back to his family," niece Patricia Joyce said. "We can't get over what all the military branches have done to do this."
In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the remains of those who were on the USS Oklahoma and began using dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to finally identify the men.
A few months ago, Joyce and her son received an unexpected call from the agency, alerting them that her uncle's remains had been identified.
All of Carney's siblings have since died.
"They'd be as moved as I am," Joyce said. "It's a very significant thing for the family."
Joyce, the oldest of Carney's nieces and nephews, is the only one who still remembers him.
Carney and his brother John Carney both were serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed at Pearl Harbor in 1940. In 1941, the brothers came home for Thanksgiving.
On his way back to Hawaii, Harold Carney stopped to visit his sister in Kansas City, giving 3-year-old Joyce a gift before he left.
"He gave me a red tricycle," Joyce said. "I have a very vivid memory of him."
The brothers made it back to Pearl Harbor in early December, but John Carney was still on leave in Honolulu the day of the attack. He survived and served in war before dying in an electrical accident in 1946.
Joyce was just old enough to remember how the family mourned her uncles.
"We hardly had a reunion that Harold and my other uncle weren't mentioned," Joyce said.
Stephanie Nelson is another niece who grew up hearing stories about Harold Carney from her mother, aunts and uncles and grandfather.
"They said he was a fun-loving, jolly guy," Nelson said.
After their mother's death, Harold Carney's siblings were scattered.
"As they became older, they became a very tight-knit group of kids," Nelson said. "...They loved him dearly, and they always said he was a jokester and a real happy guy. They would have been as astonished as the rest of us (that his remains were returned home)."
The loss of Harold and John Carney was particularly hard on their father, also named John Carney.
"He often talked about it and how devastating it was for him," Nelson said.
In addition to Harold Carney's remains, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency also has shared documentation with the family. Nelson combed through it, discovering facts about her uncle, such as his height and weight.
"I was just astonished how thorough it was," Nelson said. "I got to know my uncle through this."
Nelson and Joyce said the experience has renewed connections among family members.
"This is really a wonderful experience, and it's bringing the family together," Joyce said. "We have not been together for multiple years."
Harold Carney received military funeral honors today. In addition to prayers and remarks from Rear Adm. Terry Eddinger about the Pearl Harbor attacks, Carney received a gun salute and a playing of taps.
The U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis., helped arrange the honors. LS1 Scott Lawrence said community members often make a showing when a deceased veteran is returned home.
After the service, the line of attendees waiting to salute Carney's ashes and pay their respects was long.
"It's great to have that kind of support for someone who was killed almost 80 years ago," Lawrence said.
Nelson said the family was astonished and appreciated the support.
"Our family is so proud of him and so proud to be here," Nelson said. "We were just amazed when we came to the town and saw all these people."