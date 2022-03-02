Iowa’s income tax cut signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday will impact a tax credit that has been used extensively to rehabilitate local historic buildings.
The state historic tax credit currently is available for people, groups or companies rehabilitating historic buildings. The credit covers up to 25% of qualified rehabilitation costs, and 100% of the credit is refundable. This means that if the credit is greater than a developer’s tax obligation, they can receive a refund for the difference or seek investors to buy the remaining credit.
However, the new law incrementally would reduce the amount of the credit that is refundable to 75% by 2027, lessening its impact for developers.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the Iowa House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee and led the tax cut effort as it passed through his chamber.
“We said from the start of session that we were going to deliver tax relief for Iowans in the face of this record-high inflation,” he said on the House floor before the vote last week. “We said that if we were to lower the corporate rate, we were also going to reform corporate tax credits.”
City of Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said Tuesday that refundability is a crucial piece of the historic tax credit for developers.
“There are funding gaps in projects large and small,” she said. “If those amounts are decreased, now there’s a larger gap.”
In the past 20 years, more than $300 million invested in Dubuque development projects has used state and federal historic tax credits. Connors said most of those projects are smaller efforts undertaken by people without the financial resources to balance the books without the full refund.
Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works, said reducing the refundability especially would hurt smaller property owners or developers.
“The unintended consequence of this is that it’s going to impact small business and middle-income people,” he said. “Those people rely on the refundability of the credit because they don’t typically have enough income. I think that the way these tax credits are viewed by most people is that they’re a giveaway to large corporations. But the historic tax credit is not that kind of credit.”
Andrew McCready used the tax credit and its refund to rehabilitate his house in Dubuque. He said those tools made the project possible.
“With the ... reduction of the refundability, it would have been impossible for us to maximize the credit,” he said. “With single-family homes and the smaller commercial projects, every dollar counts and helps.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, noted that the new law also reduces income tax to a flat 3.9% and reduces corporate income taxes, which she said benefits “all Iowans,” including developers.
“Every tax credit wants to be protected,” she said. “But the expense of that is on Iowa taxpayers.”