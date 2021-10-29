A company will pay nearly $270,000 for a massive fertilizer spill in Dubuque that killed hundreds of fish and mussels.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday that Gavilon has agreed to pay the fine in connection with a June 2020 incident where workers overfilled a receiving tank, releasing an estimated 1 million gallons of liquid nitrogen fertilizer.
The spill was partially contained, and about 432,000 gallons entered local waterways, according to a DNR consent order.
Gavilon, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., waived its right to contest the DNR’s decision and agreed to pay a $7,000 penalty and about $263,000 in restitution and investigative costs.
Matt Gibson, Gavilon’s vice president, signed the consent order on Oct. 22, but the company neither admitted nor denied the allegations.
Gavilon did not return a phone call placed by the Telegraph Herald Thursday but did respond with a written statement from marketing and communications manager Patrick Burke.
“Gavilon remains committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and will continue to work with IDNR as appropriate,” Burke wrote.
Gavilon operates a Dubuque storage facility near 12th Street and Kerper Boulevard. At about 6:30 a.m. on June 18, 2020, staff at the DNR field office in Manchester was informed of the Dubuque spill, which entered storm sewer drains that flow directly into the Bee Branch Pond.
The pond connects to the Mississippi River, but the City of Dubuque operates gates that can be closed to cut off river access. The city did so by 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, at the Gavilon facility, all storm sewer drains were subsequently covered with plastic and sand, sump pumps were turned on and a sand berm was constructed to contain the fertilizer.
The company did not have an overfill or leak detection system installed at the time of the spill, but has since added those measures, according to the order.
Tom McCarthy, a DNR environmental specialist, inspected the site, tested nearby waterways and took samples. He observed no dead fish in the pond, upstream in the Bee Branch Creek or in the Mississippi River.
Four days later, a rainstorm dropped more than an inch of precipitation on Dubuque. McCarthy collected additional samples of the area and spotted dead fish in the pond.
Storm water also flowed from the Gavilon parking lot into a drain on Kerper Boulevard. Nitrate and ammonia levels in the area were significantly elevated.
“The extra rain would wash more of the fertilizer on the site into the pond,” McCarthy told the Telegraph Herald. “They were doing their best, but it just somewhat overwhelmed it because of the rainfall.”
Days later, DNR fisheries staff detected dead fish and dead mussels in the pond, shoreline and floating through an outlet into the Mississippi River. Ensuing assessments determined at least 600 fish and at least 180 mussels were killed.
Gavilon began to pump air into the pond and later was granted a permit to add fresh water from the Mississippi River.
After adding 2.8 million gallons, tests conducted in July 2020 showed that nitrate and ammonia levels had fallen to background levels.
Company staff also washed the parking lot and driveway of the facility and hired a contractor to use a “Zamboni-style scrubber” and vacuum truck.
In assessing the fee, the DNR alleged that the “liquid fertilizer from Gavilon was not adequately managed to prevent a release.”
There is no specific number with respect to nitrate levels that triggers DNR action, McCarthy said. Rather, any pollutant spill that results in a fish kill is grounds for a penalty.
As to the current condition of the site, McCarthy said, “It’s looking pretty good.”