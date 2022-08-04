DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Star players and officials coming to Dyersville next week are hoping to experience the magic created by last year’s big game at the iconic Field of Dreams site.
Major League Baseball held a virtual press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Thursday, Aug. 11, MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at a stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.
“One of the things we heard a lot last year, that I think everyone heard a lot last year, was the magic that was created,” said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB vice president of global events. “The team has been hard at work to create that energy in 2022.”
Frank Schwindel, first baseman for the Cubs, and Kyle Farmer, shortstop for the Reds, spoke at the press conference about what they were looking forward to at the game.
“We’re going to walk through the corn and sit on the iconic bench out front,” Schwindel said. “We’re trying to soak it all in. For us, it’s just another baseball game, but with the circumstances, it’s going to be a fun one.”
Schwindel also noted that Iowa has “passionate” baseball fans, even though the state does not have an MLB team.
Farmer said he is a big fan of the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie, which he rewatched earlier this week after finding it on TV. He added that he hoped to see actors from the film at the game.
He also spoke about watching the inaugural Field of Dreams game last year.
“Building a stadium in a place where, honestly, you’re not supposed to build a stadium, and it looked awesome,” he said. “Watching the game last year with the White Sox and the Yankees, watching (White Sox player) Tim Anderson hit that walk-off (home run) was pretty special.”
Farmer also confirmed that the Reds will be playing in throwback 1919 uniforms for the Field of Dreams game.
Harold Reynolds, a former MLB player and current analyst, will be calling the Tuesday, Aug. 9, minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
During the press conference, Reynolds recalled playing in the Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids during his time as a minor league player with the Midwest League.
“It’s pretty cool for me to get a chance to call the game,” he said. “It’s quite a collection of talent, and I’m looking forward to that.”
April Brown, MLB vice president of social responsibility, also said MLB will be honoring military personnel and veterans throughout the week of the game.
This includes MLB working with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to honor veterans in the hospital. Brown said MLB officials will be there on Thursday, Aug. 11, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
“Whenever we have these really unique and fun opportunities within an area, it’s really important to Major League Baseball to have a legacy in community impact that lives beyond the game,” she said.
