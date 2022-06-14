The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team will offer a free mental health webinar this month.

The virtual event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on June 22.

The program will focus on mental health in Iowa’s agricultural communities and available resources.

Registration is available online at go.iastate.edu/BEHIUA.

Webinar participants should log on before noon as the program will start promptly.

Call 563-583-6496 or email tranel@iastate.edu for more information.

