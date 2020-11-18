STOCKTON, Ill. — An Illinois man was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Stockton on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s report.
Officers were called to Illinois 78 north of Loran Road at 3:39 p.m. and found a vehicle driven by Bristol Dantonio, of Gillespie, Ill., had left the roadway and overturned. Dantonio was taken by Stockton EMS to a Freeport Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Dantonio was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The incident remains under investigation.