PEOSTA, Iowa — Three candidates are vying for Peosta’s vacant mayoral seat.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Peosta residents will vote in a special election to decide who they want to fill the remainder of the term of Larry Mescher, who resigned from the position in October. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
City Council members originally had voted to appoint someone to the vacant seat, but a petition signed by residents resulted in the special election being organized.
Whoever is elected will serve as mayor through 2021.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the three candidates — including the former mayor himself — about their reasons for running.
Jack Kalb
A lifelong resident of Peosta, Kalb believes it is the right time in his life to give back to his community through taking on the position of mayor.
“As you get older, it becomes your responsibility to look out for your community,” Kalb said. “I’d like to have a better impact in helping the community.”
Citing recent contention with the City Council, Kalb said he was motivated to step up to provide leadership for the city.
If elected, increased communication with residents will be a primary goal for Kalb. He said it’s important for residents to inform elected officials what direction they want the city to go.
“I’d like to have the community engaged in some of the decisions of the City Council,” Kalb said. “I think it’s important to have an open-door policy.”
Kalb said the population growth of Peosta in the past 10 years is something he hopes to continue to promote. He believes the city can further help with that by providing additional amenities for residents and promoting more businesses to establish themselves in town.
“We have businesses that could move here and want to move here,” Kalb said. “The mayor can work to help them decide this is where they should go.”
On the amenities side, Kalb said there is much improvement that can still be made to the city’s parks and recreational areas. He hopes to work with the council in investing in more park features.
Kalb said fiscal responsibility also will be a primary goal of his, if he is elected.
He added that he believes the community has a great future, and he wishes to be a part of making it an even better place to live.
“I think Peosta is a great town,” Kalb said. “I want more people to think it’s a great place to live.”
James Merten
James Merten has always aspired to give back to his community through serving in city government, and he believes now is the right time to offer his leadership to Peosta.
“I see the city as at a turning point,” Merten said. “We have some more years of incredible growth ahead of us, and I think I can help us be prepared for that.”
Merten said he would take a data-driven approach to decision-making, emphasizing the importance of having empirical evidence to support the decisions made by the City Council.
“We need to dig deeper to see if there is evidence that supports making a decision,” Merten said. “I think that can help take out some of the emotion in council decisions.”
Merten said he also will prioritize strategic planning, with a goal of implementing a long-term vision for the city.
“It’s important to always be looking down the road,” Merten said. “We need to be thinking what the city is eventually going to look like. What can we do to be prepared for that?”
Merten said garnering community opinion will be a major goal for him as mayor. He hopes to organize meetings that citizens can use to give feedback to city leaders, and plans to find ways to allow more direct access to council members.
“There are still people who feel talking with the city is out of their reach,” Merten said. “I think that is something that needs to be addressed.”
Merten said Peosta has gone through some recent challenges, but he believes its future is still bright.
“I do think it’s appropriate to recognize that Peosta has a lot going for it,” Merten said. “I don’t want us to squander the great things we have.”
Larry Mescher
On Oct. 13, Larry Mescher submitted his resignation to the city. Two days later, he asked to rescind his decision, but council members refused.
Mescher said he regrets resigning as mayor, but he was trying to draw attention to issues he believes the City Council had been experiencing.
“There were things going on that citizens needed to see,” Mescher said. “I felt this was a way to open their eyes, and I think it worked.”
Mescher said he was referring to council members who he believes brought a personal agenda to meetings and hindered decisions being made as a result.
He said that he was asked to run again for the position by several residents, so he decided to do so.
“They said I did a good job, and they thought I should get back in there,” Mescher said.
If elected, Mescher hopes to complete several city projects that were underway while he served as mayor, including completion of the city’s new wastewater treatment facility and the development of a retirement facility in the north section of town.
Mescher said he also will have a focus on bringing in more commercial businesses, such as a hardware store or a coffee shop.
“We need more of those stores that would make things more convenient for everyone living in town,” Mescher said.
The former Peosta mayor said his primary goal will be to continue the growth of the city.
When asked if how he would manage working with the same council members who voted to accept his resignation, despite his protests, Mescher said he is willing to move on. He hopes the members of the council will be as well.
“I just hope that we can bury the hatchet and move on and move forward for the City of Peosta,” Mescher said. “I think we can do that.”