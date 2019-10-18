PEOSTA, Iowa — The status of Peosta’s mayor is in question after he recently resigned via email — only to ask to rescind that move two days later.
The first message from Larry Mescher was sent two days after a special City Council work session in which members discussed how to get “on the same page” with local developers after one of the city’s leading businessmen called for the resignation of three elected officials.
BUSINESSMAN LASHES OUT
The tumultuous span started with the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 8.
During citizen comments at the end of the meeting, A.J. Spiegel lashed out at council members for their vote on Sept. 24 to table a study evaluating possibly moving City Hall and related offices from Peosta Community Centre to the city’s new police station on Peosta Street. Spiegel is the founder of Mi-T-M Corp. — a Peosta business that, as of July, employed 470 people — and a longtime financial contributor to city initiatives.
In an audio recording from the meeting, Spiegel can be heard shouting at the council members and accusing “you three women” of preventing beneficial city projects.
“I’ve been here a long time, giving you millions of freaking dollars, and we get this bullshit about this police department,” Spiegel said during the meeting, later adding, “Resign if you don’t want to do anything. Just quit. It would be a lot easier.”
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the study would have looked at moving city offices into the police station, which opened in the fall of 2018. She said the building has some unused space, but accommodating the city offices might have required rearranging interior walls or constructing an addition.
IIW, P.C., of Dubuque, offered to perform the space study for $3,000, under the condition that it would design any additions or renovations. Baethke said Spiegel offered to pay for the study.
During the Sept. 24 meeting, Council Member Karen Lyons made a motion to table the proposal for the study until the new building was paid off. The motion was seconded by Kathy Orr, and Carla Reuter joined her two colleagues in voting in favor of the motion.
Orr said she believes it would be unwise to spend additional tax dollars on a newly constructed facility. Lyons and Reuter could not be reached for comment for this story.
Gerry Hess and John Kraft voted against the move, but it passed, 3-2.
Kraft said he agreed with Spiegel that the study should be conducted. Hess could not be reached for comment.
When reached Friday, Spiegel confirmed that he was referring to Orr, Lyons and Reuter when he made his “three women” comment. He reiterated his desire for them to resign.
When asked if he would cease his financial support of city initiatives if council members did not approve the study, Spiegel said, “That is a very good possibility. I could go to another city.”
Orr said she felt Spiegel’s comments during last week’s meeting were inappropriate and that they were made because council members did not go along with his wishes.
“We are three independent councilwomen who all have our own reasons and opinions for voting the way we do,” Orr said. “It was totally inappropriate.”
SPECIAL MEETING
A special City Council work session was held Oct. 11 — three days after the meeting in which Spiegel called for the resignations. The meeting lasted about an hour and a half.
Both Orr and Kraft said the session was spent discussing ways to improve communications with community members and the proper protocol during council meetings.
Baethke said it was held to discuss the exchange between Spiegel and council members. She stressed that the meeting was focused on getting council members and local private developers “on the same page.”
She said she could not provide a recording of the meeting because special council work sessions are not recorded.
The meeting minutes simply state, “The purpose of the work session was to discuss successful continued growth of the city and roles council and staff play in that success.”
MAYOR OR NO MAYOR
Records obtained by the Telegraph Herald show that Mescher, the mayor, resigned two days later.
In an email to city staff and council members on Sunday, Oct. 13, Mescher wrote, “I resign!”
Two days later, Mescher sent out another email.
“In haste and a bit of anger, I sent out an email that I resign,” he wrote. “I would like to apologize and ask that you allow me to rescind my previous email. Thank you.”
When contacted on Friday, Mescher declined to comment.
Kraft said he did not know what prompted the mayor’s resignation email. Orr said Mescher has not spoken about his reasons, but she added that it might have been related to the incident with Spiegel.
City officials said it is unclear if Mescher is still the city’s mayor.
Baethke said the state code is vague in relation to this sequence of events, so it is unclear if Mescher’s first email was a formal resignation and, if it was, whether he could rescind it via the follow-up email.
The city’s attorney is looking into the matter and will deliver an assessment to council members during a special work session set for Monday, Oct. 21.