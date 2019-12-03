National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque today announced the receipt of $250,000 to support a permanent exhibit.
The money from Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust will be used for the River of Innovation, an exhibit scheduled to open next year, according to a press release.
River of Innovation will consist of a 19th-century, belt-driven machine shop, several interactive exhibits and a makerspace area.
The river museum also recently received a $5,000 grant from Alliant Energy Foundation to support a North American River otter pup exhibit.