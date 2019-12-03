Historic shop
Ray Brand, with West Shore Services Inc. from Allendale, Mich., prepares to move one of the many pieces of historic shop equipment into the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium on Wednesday. The pieces were used in an entire belt-driven machine shop in Bellevue, Iowa, for the past 125 years.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque today announced the receipt of $250,000 to support a permanent exhibit.

The money from Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust will be used for the River of Innovation, an exhibit scheduled to open next year, according to a press release.

River of Innovation will consist of a 19th-century, belt-driven machine shop, several interactive exhibits and a makerspace area.

The river museum also recently received a $5,000 grant from Alliant Energy Foundation to support a North American River otter pup exhibit.

