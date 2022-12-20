GARNAVILLO, Iowa – The Iowa Transportation Commission recently approved $30,000 to help fund a pedestrian crossing warning sign in Garnavillo.

The funding comes from Iowa’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program, according to a press release. The commission recently approved $7.9 million in funding for 30 projects statewide through the program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.