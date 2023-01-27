Question: Who is responsible to clear/clean up the hillside along the west side of Central Avenue between West 32nd Street and the Northwest Arterial? It appears there are numerous trees that could cause a major traffic problem if they were to fall or slide onto the roadway.

Answer: Most of the land along the west side of Central Avenue between 32nd Street and the Northwest Arterial is privately owned, though some is owned by the City of Dubuque, according to city spokesperson Randy Gehl. Some of the land falls within city limits, while other parts fall under Dubuque County jurisdiction.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.