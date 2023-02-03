LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County voters this month will narrow the field of candidates running for a local circuit court judge seat.
Reserve Judge Jennifer Day and attorneys Lisa Riniker and Jeffrey Erickson will appear on the Feb. 21 primary ballot, with the top two vote-getters facing off in the April election. They are running to replace Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey, who announced late last year that he will not seek another term.
The person who is elected will be one of two circuit court judges in Grant County. The Telegraph Herald spoke with the candidates this week about why they are running and their priorities if elected.
Recommended for you
Jennifer Day
Day, of Burton, served as a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge from 2009 to 2018 and since has served as a reserve judge in Grant County and neighboring counties as the need arises. Before that, she worked in private practice for 14 years.
Day retired from her Jefferson County role after getting married and moving to Grant County. When VanDeHey decided to step down, Day saw it as an opportunity to get back on the bench.
Day is married to Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day, though she said she did not anticipate the relationship would cause any conflicts of interest.
She said her track record as a former circuit court judge would inform and improve her performance if elected and allow her to start the job with little need for adjustment time.
If elected, her focus would be on continuing the efficiency and success of the circuit court. She also expressed special interest in maintaining judicial independence in an increasingly political climate.
“I am a strong believer in the nonpartisan aspect of the judicial system,” she said. “... While I have political ideas and thoughts, I will not allow those to impact my decision making. When I put on my robe and walk in the door, I set all of those beliefs aside.”
Jeffrey Erickson
Erickson, of rural Platteville, works as attorney manager for the state public defender’s office in Lancaster, Wis. Before assuming that role in 2015, he worked in private practice for about 15 years.
He said he was motivated to run for the judge position because he saw it as a meaningful way to give back to the community. He has spent the majority of his tenure in criminal defense, which he said taught him the listening and critical thinking skills needed for the circuit court position.
If elected, he said he would like to see continued expansion and success of the local OWI and drug treatment courts, as well as potential expansion into other treatment courts such as those aimed at rehabilitating veterans with convictions.
He also said he would seek to critically evaluate trial and sentencing procedures for people convicted of trafficking dangerous drugs into the county.
“In the last 10 years, methamphetamine has come to bedevil our area,” he said. “I think our treatment court does a great job of dealing with people who are using, but any circuit court judge will have to look at the people who are coming down and supplying meth in the area and take a hard look at discouraging those individuals.”
Lisa Riniker
Riniker, of Ellenboro, has worked as the Grant County district attorney since 2005. Before that, she spent time at private practices working with a variety of civil and criminal clients.
After observing the judicial process in that role, she said the circuit court seat seemed like a position she would enjoy and excel at.
She said her time as prosecutor would offer a fresh perspective to the judge position, as both current officeholders have a background in defense. She also said her current role has allowed her to create a strong, beneficial relationship with local law enforcement.
“I know how good law enforcement is in Grant County,” Riniker said. “I know they’re going to be providing credible, truthful testimony and I wouldn’t be second guessing them. ... However, law enforcement isn’t going to get everything right all of the time either (because) no one is perfect all the time, so I’ll still be looking at all testimony with a fair eye.”
If elected, Riniker said she also would support the continued work and success of the treatment courts, as well as maintain judicial efficiency to see cases closed in a timely manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.