LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County voters this month will narrow the field of candidates running for a local circuit court judge seat.

Reserve Judge Jennifer Day and attorneys Lisa Riniker and Jeffrey Erickson will appear on the Feb. 21 primary ballot, with the top two vote-getters facing off in the April election. They are running to replace Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey, who announced late last year that he will not seek another term.

