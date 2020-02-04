West Delaware Community School District seeks applicants for an advisory group that will review the district’s facility needs.
The Facility Planning Task Force will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month from March through May, according to the district’s website.
Board members will be asked to develop ideas that provide potential solutions to the district’s facility needs.
Applications are due by Feb. 14. Applications can be obtained online at w-delaware.k12.ia.us or by calling Laurie Buchheit at 563-927-3515.