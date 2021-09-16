GALENA, Ill. — Several years after completing a condition assessment of the sidewalks in its downtown area, the City of Galena plans to do the same for additional parts of the city.
Galena City Council members recently approved the study, which will be completed by Blackhawk Hills Regional Council.
Emily Lauderdale, regional planner with Blackhawk Hills, said the survey will analyze the accessibility and current condition of sidewalks, as well as the connectivity of the city’s overall sidewalk network.
City officials contracted with an outside consultant to complete a similar assessment of the city’s downtown sidewalks in 2015.
City Administrator Mark Moran said results from that survey have guided city efforts to “systematically replace” deteriorating sidewalks over the past few years. While repair work is ongoing in the downtown area, officials now want to assess sidewalks along nearby streets such as Bench Street, Meeker Street and Park Avenue.
“We expect to continue sidewalk replacement in the downtown at least in 2022 if not beyond, but we are starting to think forward and move outward into the city,” Moran said.
He noted that the city hopes to eventually survey all remaining sidewalks in the community, and the new study will provide a template for that process.
“What we’re doing is really part of our larger goal to be a walkable community... and to have safe pedestrian walkways throughout the entire community,” Moran said.
The study will come at no cost to the city, as Blackhawk Hills will utilize COVID-19 response and recovery funds from the Economic Development Administration to finance the project.
Moran said city officials do not intend for citizens to be responsible for the costs of replacing or repairing a damaged sidewalk outside their home or business.
“At this point, we’re going into it with the understanding that the city would be (repairing) the sidewalks at its expense,” he said.
Lauderdale said Blackhawk Hills plans to conduct an on-the-ground survey in Galena this fall, which will take several weeks to complete. The organization will then prepare a report with recommendations for areas in need of repair and potential grant opportunities.
“If there are additional areas in the spring that the city would like to have looked at, we could revisit (the study) and build on it in the spring if needed,” Lauderdale said.
She noted that the funding from the Economic Development Authority runs through June 2022, so Blackhawk Hills plans to complete the work before that time.