CASCADE, Iowa — A woman who led Dubuque County law enforcement on a chase with speeds of 100 mph recently was sentenced to two years in prison.
Marissa C. Padavich, 25, of Davenport, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Padavich’s vehicle for speeding and operating without license plates at about 2:20 a.m. June 20 while she traveled north on U.S. 61 near Skyline Road.
Padavich’s vehicle failed to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase onto U.S. 151 with speeds as fast as 100 mph, documents state.
The vehicle exited the highway and traveled south on Iowa 136 into Cascade, attempting to elude authorities by turning down a side street. The vehicle eventually stopped after it struck a drainage culvert in Cascade.
Authorities found methamphetamine in Padavich’s possession and a “machete-style knife” tucked between the front driver’s seat and center console.