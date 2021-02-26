Spared from a wrecking ball, a historic Dubuque theater reopened as a newly restored venue 45 years ago.
Five Flags Theater hosted a Dubuque Symphony Orchestra performance on Feb. 28, 1976, capping a community fundraising effort to restore the facility. After having fallen into disrepair, the theater had been threatened with demolition as part of Dubuque’s urban renewal efforts.
A subsequent phase of the project resulted in the adjacent Five Flags Center, which opened in 1979.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the return of the theater in its March 1, 1976, edition.
REBIRTH OF AN OLD TRADITION
It was as if one were exchanging pleasantries with the gentry who strolled through Dubuque’s most fashionable salons a century ago.
Fantasy was pervasive at Fourth and Main streets Saturday night as one of America’s oldest theater traditions was resurrected in one of America’s most magnificent theaters: the Orpheum, newly restored as Five Flags Theater.
More than 700 patrons packed the playhouse for an inaugural performance by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Clarke-Loras Singers with soloist John Lease.
After the concert, theatergoers milled around the lobby, hallways and auditorium, munching cheese and fruit, drinking wine and uttering superlatives about the dazzling palace and the images it evoked.
The corner of Fourth and Main has had a theater continuously since 1840, a tradition believed to be the longest of any site west of the Mississippi River. At least 12 other locations in Dubuque also had theaters in the 19th century.
Five Flags Theater was built as the Majestic in 1910. Of Second Empire style, the theater was the first designed by Rapp and Rapp, of Chicago, who eventually became the country’s leading theater designers.
The Majestic, which was renamed the Spensley, then the Orpheum, is said to be reminiscent of the famed Moulin Rouge in Paris. Its elaborately molded interior has a main floor, a mezzanine or gallery with circling box seats and two balconies.
Such stars as Eddie Cantor, Al Jolson and Ethel Barrymore performed in the theater during its vaudeville days. When the advent of film brought about the demise of live theater, the Orpheum was converted to a movie theater and allowed to deteriorate.
In early 1970, a group of Dubuquers, led by Wayne Norman Sr., waged an eleventh-hour battle to hold back bulldozers poised to demolish the Orpheum as part of the downtown urban renewal program.
Work remains to be done. Unpainted and uncarpeted areas remain in the second-floor balcony. And a “peanuts gallery” that seats 250 on deacon’s benches at the back of the theater can’t be restored and opened until a fire escape to the area is built. And that can’t be done unless a proposed civic center is constructed.