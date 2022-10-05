Just more than 670 Dubuque County voters will have extra decisions on their November ballots this year, with two townships having referenda on whether to continue electing their leaders.
Since the early 2000s, the county Board of Supervisors has appointed members of the Boards of Trustees for 16 of the 18 townships in the county. But when all of those other townships voted to stop electing their trustees and let supervisors appoint them, voters in Taylor and Washington townships chose not to.
Taylor Township Clerk James Hammerand said he does not know why voters made that choice about 20 years ago.
“That was prior to my time,” he said. “And I’ve been the Taylor Township clerk for approximately 15 years.”
Hammerand is on the ballot this year, running unopposed. So are the two candidates running for Taylor Township trustee, the one candidate running for Washington Township clerk and the two candidates running for the Washington Township Board of Trustees.
Jenny Hillary, the county’s deputy commissioner of elections, said these races feature candidates running unopposed nearly always.
“I went back to 2002, and Louie Decker has always been the clerk of Washington Township,” she said. “And nobody has run against him.”
So, Taylor and Washington township voters this November also will vote on whether to hand over the boards of trustees and clerks selections to the Board of Supervisors.
Hammerand said he prefers the positions to be elected.
“I think it’s the best representation,” he said. “The supervisors are voted on, so it wouldn’t be no representation. But I prefer the people being taxed to have a decision.”
Township trustees and clerks set their residents’ tax levy to fund their volunteer fire departments. They also settle any fence disputes between neighbors, however rare.
“Sometimes, we have several generations who have agreed on something, but a new generation who does not,” Hammerand said. “Sometimes bridges get taken out on public land. It’s been about 15 years I’ve been involved. We’ve had four of them.”
But finding candidates to run for the township boards is difficult.
“Like in Taylor Township, only one person is running for township trustee, but there are two spots up,” Hillary said. “So, the Board of Supervisors will have to appoint someone there anyway. But that creates another ballot style because only the people in Taylor Township can vote on that race. Everybody else in the precinct will just have the other ballot. That group of 378 people all have their own, special ballot. It creates more ballot styles to keep track of, to secure.”
There were 378 registered voters in Taylor Township and 294 in Washington Township as of Sept. 21.
Hammerand acknowledged that Taylor has “not been swimming in candidates.”
Township trustees are paid humbly. Hammerand said they receive $30 per meeting. But he said the work is important.
“It’s local representation at its best,” he said.
No other candidates were able to be reached for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.