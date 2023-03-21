Foodie Garage
Chuck and Alysia Bowers own Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque.

A Dubuque eatery has made a list of the top 10 burger joints in Iowa for the third consecutive year.

Foodie Garage Eatery, 1046 Central Ave., again was voted as having one of the state’s top 10 burgers, according to a press release from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

