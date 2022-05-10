PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A southwest Wisconsin high school has been rated one of the best in the state in a national magazine report.

Platteville High School was named the 19th best high school in Wisconsin by U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine bases the ranking on graduation rate, college readiness, Advanced Placement coursework and enrollment.

The magazine also named the Platteville school as No. 834 among the nation’s high schools. Platteville was the only area school to make the top 1,000.

