EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque and East Dubuque District Library are working with a local property owner to create a park near the library, which could resolve a legal dispute over an easement in that area.
City Manager Loras Herrig said this week that plans are underway for a community green space on five lots along Sinsinawa Ave., including two owned by the city and three owned by local resident Bob Johnson.
The city filed a legal complaint and initiated condemnation proceedings against the library in December after library officials refused to grant the city an easement allowing access to the rear of the two city-owned properties at 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave.
“If we’re able to put this (project) together, we’d be able to drop that legal action, which is our preference,” Herrig said.
Johnson said he approached library and city officials several months ago to see if his property could serve as an alternative to the easement. Discussions evolved into whether the three entities could collaborate to create a park on the site.
“It was a situation that was contentious that’s now turned good,” Johnson said. “… Obviously, it improves the neighborhood and creates a nice amenity, so I’m very much in favor of that.”
Johnson said details are still in development, but as plans currently stand, he would donate some of his property and demolish an existing building on one of his lots.
“It may also involve me taking custody of the duplex (at 339 and 341 Sinsinawa) and doing a proper restoration of it for nonresidential use, possibly a nonprofit use,” he said.
Much of the remaining land would be green space with benches, trees, sidewalks and a pavilion, Herrig said. City leaders also hope to include a tribute to area veterans, though details are not yet settled.
At a City Council meeting this week, Herrig said early estimates place the cost of the park at $200,000. The city intends to seek $100,000 in grant funding from Galena Country Tourism, and a local veterans’ group has raised about $20,000 to contribute.
Herrig said officials also would use funds from the $25,000 annual cannabis licensing fee the city receives from each dispensary operating in the city.
The city currently has one licensed dispensary, The Dispensary East Dubuque. UHCC Inc. recently submitted an application for a conditional use permit to construct an adult-use dispensary at 69 and 79 Sinsinawa Ave., which is expected to go before the city’s zoning board on Monday, July 11.
Library Director Brian Gomoll said library officials are “fully in support” of the plan. He said the library’s planned expansion would not be negatively impacted by the proposed park.
“This space would be for municipal use, and (the library) will be right there, so we can … offer something for the community and the area,” he said. “We’re just hoping that everybody comes out a winner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.