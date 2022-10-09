A brief announcement heralded the launch of a major development in Dubuque history during the final months of World War II.
Deere & Co. announced in February 1945 that it planned to construct a factory north of Dubuque. Though construction of the massive factory still was not complete, the first Model M tractor rolled off the assembly line on March 12, 1947.
The plant now known as John Deere Dubuque Works is the largest employer in Dubuque County.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the initial announcement in its Feb. 7, 1945, edition.
DEERE REVEALS PLANS TO BUILD HERE
Dubuque has been chosen as the site for a new plant of Deere & Co., but when the well-known farm implement concern will start work on construction of buildings on the land acquired remains uncertain, due to conditions created by the wartime emergency.
Company officials released the following statement:
“Deere & Co., Moline, Ill., today exercised options on the 328-acre tract known as the Peru Townsite, located 2-1/2 miles north of the Dubuque city limits. The property was obtained for postwar development as a factory site.”
Dubuque was chosen by Deere as a suitable place for postwar expansion because of excellent transportation facilities and because of its geographical relation to the company plants in Moline, Ill.; Waterloo, Iowa; and Ottumwa, Iowa, according to M.A. Fraher, a representative of the company.
“Deere & Co. has found that Iowa is a good state in which to operate manufacturing plants,” Fraher said.
Options for the tract, situated along the Milwaukee tracks on the Mississippi River and not far from Sullivan’s Picnic Park and the ski jump, were made recently through the industrial development committee of the Chamber of Commerce. These negotiations were started last fall, it is understood, and have only recently been completed.
A decision already is reported to have been reached by the Iowa State Highway Department to improve a road leading into the Deere site, but formal announcement has been held up pending formal announcement of plans by Deere.
Although company officials have been reticent about discussing their plans for Dubuque in any detail, it is understood here that no great importation of workers is contemplated to operate the plant, with many of the employees being drawn from the labor supply in the area.
When completed, Chamber of Commerce officials said Deere was likely to employ between 1,000 and 1,200 workers in the Dubuque plant.
Type of machinery to be built at the Dubuque plant has not been announced. The firm now manufactures tractors, plows, harrows, seeding machines and other harvesting equipment in its other three plants.
Those who have seen the plans for the development say they call for the construction of 19 buildings, situated in conformity with the latest in factory arrangement. Included in buildings contemplated will be one housing a company fire department and a cafeteria, and a modern office building.
