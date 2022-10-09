19450207THFrontPageJohnDeereComing
Front page of the Feb. 7, 1945, Telegraph-Herald, with news of John Deere's plans to build a plant in Dubuque. (Published in "Telegraph Herald Page One: Historic Front Pages of the 20th Century.")

 Telegraph Herald

A brief announcement heralded the launch of a major development in Dubuque history during the final months of World War II.

Deere & Co. announced in February 1945 that it planned to construct a factory north of Dubuque. Though construction of the massive factory still was not complete, the first Model M tractor rolled off the assembly line on March 12, 1947.

