A story about a staff member killed in an accident at a Dubuque school was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between April 25 and Sunday:

1.) Staff member dies in accident at Dubuque school

2.) Name of deceased staff member, additional information released in accident at Dubuque school

3.) Authorities: Dubuque woman made $51,000 worth of unauthorized purchases with company credit cards

4.) New local brewery opening in former bank branch

5.) Dubuque man pleads guilty to 4 charges for sex crimes against children

6.) City of Dubuque announces plans to open 1 pool this summer

7.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque crepe business now on wheels

8.) Full list released: 10 miles of Dubuque streets to receive overlays

9.) Authorities arrest 2 people, issue 18 citations during Dubuque County enforcement project

10.) Dubuque city manager recommends hiring 1st female fire chief

