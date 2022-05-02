A story about a staff member killed in an accident at a Dubuque school was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between April 25 and Sunday:
1.) Staff member dies in accident at Dubuque school
2.) Name of deceased staff member, additional information released in accident at Dubuque school
3.) Authorities: Dubuque woman made $51,000 worth of unauthorized purchases with company credit cards
4.) New local brewery opening in former bank branch
5.) Dubuque man pleads guilty to 4 charges for sex crimes against children
6.) City of Dubuque announces plans to open 1 pool this summer
7.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque crepe business now on wheels
8.) Full list released: 10 miles of Dubuque streets to receive overlays
9.) Authorities arrest 2 people, issue 18 citations during Dubuque County enforcement project
10.) Dubuque city manager recommends hiring 1st female fire chief
