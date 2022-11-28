MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in relation to drugs found following a report of shots fired in Manchester and another drug-related charge.
Seth S. Chapman, 22, of Manchester, Iowa, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to third-offense possession of a controlled substance and an unrelated charge of delivery of marijuana.
Two counts of possession of marijuana and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Alan Heavens.
The possession of a controlled substance charge stemmed from a March 7 incident. Court documents state that police responded to the 700 block of South Third Street in Manchester after gunshots were reported. A witness reported seeing a vehicle leaving the area, and officers stopped the vehicle moments later. Chapman and a 17-year-old were inside the vehicle, as well as Dayton T. Kearns, 19, of Hazelton, Iowa.
A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of marijuana, amphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including vape pens, documents state.
Kearns is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty.
Chapman’s delivery of marijuana charge related to a phone video found by police of a 13-year-old girl smoking marijuana in a vehicle with Chapman. A “large amount” of marijuana also could be seen in the vehicle, documents state.