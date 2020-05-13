FARLEY, Iowa — The City of Farley on Tuesday was awarded a $476,607 grant to help finish two roads that could pave the way to the expansion of the city’s industrial park.
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that the city will receive funding from the state’s Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Program. The program helps cities expand and pave roads to stimulate future industrial growth, said Matt Specht, the director of economic development at East Central Intergovernmental Association.
The total project is estimated to cost about $1.1 million. The city is required to at least match the grant amount.
Construction is slated to begin early next year.
The state funding will pay for the paving of about 1,500 feet along Ninth Avenue Northwest and provide access to more than 41 acres of industrial land. It will also pay for the paving of about 400 feet of road on Fourth Street Northwest.
Specht said both streets are currently unfinished and that, until they are paved, the city’s ability to grow its industrial area is limited.