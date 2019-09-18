EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Tuesday morning was more challenging than usual for several businesses in downtown East Dubuque.
Properties on Sinsinawa Avenue between Jordan Avenue and Second Street were without water from 8 to about 10:30 a.m. while crews worked to repair a water main break.
Given that the city had advised that water service might not be restored until 3 p.m. Tuesday, several restaurant owners in the area intended to stay closed during the lunch hour.
Others, anticipating a boil order, had buckets of water ready.
“We’ve been through water main breaks before,” said Mike Meyer, owner of The Other Side. “We were prepared for it.”
Other businesses were negatively impacted by the lack of water in the morning.
Stacey Winders, office manager of Teasdale Veterinary Clinic, said morning surgeries and check-ups had to be rescheduled.
Water main breaks have been a regular issue for East Dubuque, due to its aging water infrastructure. However, city officials are working to address that issue.
“The infrastructure is just old,” said Public Works Director Mark Fluhr. “Some of it dates back to the early ’50s.”
City Manager Loras Herrig said city officials are working to secure funding for $2.4 million in water infrastructure improvements, which would include water main upgrades and the construction of a new water tower.
The project is anticipated to be largely paid for through a 75% forgivable loan program offered by Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Remaining costs would be covered by the city’s water fund, which is raised through the city’s water-user rates.
Herrig said he hopes to secure funding through the EPA program in early 2020.
In the meantime, planning work continues to assess other future needs.
“We have about $8 million in water infrastructure improvements planned,” Herrig said. “This is just the first phase.”
If the city secures state approval, the first project would include upgrading the water main on Desoto Avenue and building a new water tower along Illinois 35.
The city already purchased a four-acre property just north of Thumser’s 19th Hole for $100,000 on which the water tower will be located.
The next three phases of work would be completed over eight years, Herrig said.
The second phase aims to connect the Frentress Lake water tower with the rest of the city’s water infrastructure. The third phase would be devoted to upgrading aging water mains, and the fourth phase includes the construction of a water treatment facility.
Herrig said all of the work would reduce water main breaks, stabilize water pressure throughout town and improve water quality.
Officials would aim to take advantage of the state’s forgivable loan program with each phase to reduce costs.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said each project will be dependent on funding from the state.
“It all hinges on the money,” he said. “I think we have a very good chance of getting approved. We wouldn’t purchase land for a new water tower if we didn’t.”