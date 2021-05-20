Dubuque police investigating an apparent stabbing reported arresting a man with a knife Wednesday, though his initial charges were unrelated to the incident.
Christopher W. Smith, 44, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue on charges of carrying weapons, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents related to the arrest state that police detained Smith on Lincoln Avenue after he was recognized as a man who was in the area of an attempted robbery at 612 Lincoln St. at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, during which “a knife was used to injure a person.”
Court documents do not provide any additional information on that crime, including the person’s name, and a police spokesman declined to release additional information, saying it was an ongoing investigation.
Police reported that when they patted down Smith, he had a “double-edged dagger” in one of his back pants pockets as well as marijuana and a pipe in another pocket, prompting his arrest. However, none of the charges on which he was arrested are directly tied to the incident on Lincoln Street.