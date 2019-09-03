MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester will play host to 2,300 firefighters and their spouses when the Iowa Firefighters Association Convention comes to town this week.
The convention will take place at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. While events at the fairgrounds are only for convention attendees, many events being held around town are open to the public.
This is the fourth time Manchester has hosted the state fire convention, having previously hosted in 1995, 2004 and 2012. Fire Chief Mike Ryan said his department has worked for months to plan the event.
Many firefighters arrived over the Labor Day weekend, and with many expected to remain through Sunday, Sept. 8, the economic impact of the convention on the area is huge, according to Ryan.
“We expect people, if they stay overnight, to spend between $75 to $80 per person,” he said, estimating that the total economic impact could be as much as $6 million.
Firefighters will participate in bowling and golf, as well as contests throughout the week.
Included in the events around town are water ball fights Wednesday and Thursday at The Gathering Place. The convention parade Saturday night begins at 6:30 p.m. Also on Saturday, a craft fair, with more than 70 vendors, will take place at The Gathering Place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
In addition, a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter will be in town Thursday through Saturday, offering rides to the public for $50 at the Manchester airport. The helicopter will land at the fairgrounds Thursday evening, and the pilots will give a presentation to the convention attendees.
A 5K run/walk, free of charge and open to the public, will begin at the Beckman Complex at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Fire department safety officer Ed Tibbott said preparing the campground for 1,500 sites is hectic.
Ryan knows what his department needs to do to make the convention successful.
“When we host, our goal is to provide everyone with a good, safe environment that is well organized where they can come and kind of let off some steam,” he said. “We take care of the little things for them. In the end, we hope we make a few bucks.”