EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials have unveiled their timeline and estimated price tag for a planned new fire station.
East Dubuque City Council members this week approved the fire department’s strategic plan. Officials hope to have the new fire station completed and operating by May 2022.
Council members voted in October to have the new fire station built on Sinsinawa Avenue near the current fire station. They also considered expanding the existing fire station or renovating East Dubuque Elementary School, but both options ultimately were rejected.
Fire Chief Joe Heim said the department is in need of more room to store its equipment and fire apparatus.
“Right now, we have our apparatus stored throughout the city, which makes it harder to properly respond when we need to,” Heim said. “The new fire station will be big enough to fit everything.”
City officials are working to determine final cost estimates for the project. But Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said the new fire station recently was projected to cost a little less than $2 million. About $700,000 of that expense will come from work that will be needed to ready the site for construction due to poor soil conditions and proximity to neighboring buildings.
VanOstrand said the city is looking at several different funding options, including applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture low- interest loan program.
“It’s just something the city needs as far as public service goes,” VanOstrand said. “We’ve outgrown (the current station).”
Heim said he hopes to have a funding plan for the project completed by May.
VanOstrand said the current fire station building still will be used by the city, although officials haven’t yet determined how.
Along with constructing a new fire station, the department will work to replace aging apparatus and vehicles, including a fire engine that was made in 1980 and a rescue vehicle from 1991, Heim said. He said both vehicles likely will cost $300,000 to $400,000.
Work will also be performed on expanding the fire department’s training facility at Frentress Lake Road. That includes building a permanent pavilion and adding a third story to existing burn structures.
Heim said all of the projects are goals of the fire department for the next three years, but they can be pushed back further if necessary.
“These goals just give us a path of what we need to be working on,” Heim said. “It’s guided us well so far.”