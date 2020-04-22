The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Nathan D. Cunningham, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Cunningham did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 2.
- Zachary W. Spurgeon, 32, of 792 Nevada St., was
- arrested at 6:04 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of two counts of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Spurgeon assaulted Rebecca E. Spurgeon, 30, of the same address, on April 9 and on Monday.
- Constance M. Gassen, 63, of 1665 Bies Drive, No. 5, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a cellphone worth $699 between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Monday at her residence.