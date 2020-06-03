When Bailey Theisen graduated from Bellevue (Iowa) High School in 2016, she never imagined that she would experience four of the best years of her life just 20 miles from home.
Theisen didn’t want to stay in the area for college, but a fellow Bellevue alumna encouraged her to check out Clarke University.
“She was majoring in education,” Theisen said. “I knew I wanted to do the same thing. I’ve always known I wanted to be a teacher. She said, ‘You really need to check it out.’”
Now, the 21-year-old is a new Clarke graduate on the hunt for her first teaching job. She said she will always have ties to the school, and credits the university for all she has become.
“I give all the credit to Clarke,” she said. “They have created a place where you can walk down the hall and know everybody by name, and they know you by name. They give their students an amazing journey from beginning to end.”
Theisen initially visited Clarke to appease her friend and her father, who was also a fan of Clarke and had been encouraging her to look at the school.
“It was not what I expected. I loved it,” she said. “But I had this mind-block of, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be in Dubuque. I want to be somewhere else.’”
But Theisen felt a pull that she couldn’t quite explain and visited the campus a second time.
“That’s when I committed,” she said. “It was a complete surprise to me.”
Theisen was elected as a freshman senator to the Clarke Student Association. She has served on CSA’s executive board for the past three years and was the student body president during her senior year.
“One thing I’m really proud of is the security cameras that are now on campus,” she said. “We worked with college administration and the City of Dubuque to get that done.”
Theisen also headed up the college’s Dance Marathon, an annual fundraiser for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. She has served as the marathon’s organizer and family relations director for the past two years.
“That is a project that really opened my heart,” she said. “Being able to help those families was a privilege.”
Theisen also was a walk-on for the women’s golf team. She impressed the coach enough that he offered her a scholarship, and she played on the team throughout her college career.
Theisen’s student teaching was interrupted halfway through her placement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I panicked,” she said. “I was worried about getting my special-ed endorsement because I never got into the special-ed classroom. And I was worried about testing for my license because all the testing centers closed.”
Theisen was able to complete her special-ed requirements through clinicals and was also able to take her licensing exam online.
She is planning to move to the Beloit/Janesville, Wis., area and is job hunting for her first teaching position.
Alexis Bolgert, who was Theisen’s freshman roommate and is still close friends with Theisen, has returned to her native Roscoe, Ill., and is looking forward to having her friend just a short drive away.
“Being a teacher is the perfect thing for Bailey,” she said. “She’s really the most amazing person, and I’m excited to see where her teaching career will take her.”